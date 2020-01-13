Stormzy, Dave, Burna Boy, Lizzo & Tyler The Creator Earn 2020 Brit Award Nominations

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 Brit Awards will be held on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London. The nominations for the British Phonographic Industry's annual event were recently announced.

Both Stormzy (Heavy Is The Head) and Dave (Psychodrama) are up for British Album Of The Year and British Male Solo Artist. Stormzy's "Vossi Bop" and Dave's "Location" featuring Burna Boy are competing for Song Of The Year too. Additionally, Dave was named in the Best New Artist category.

Burna Boy was also nominated for International Male Solo Artist along with Bruce Springsteen, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone, and Tyler, the Creator. Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey are up for International Female Solo Artist.

Last year, Ariana Grande triumphed in the International Female Solo Artist section. OVO superstar Drake won International Male Solo Artist in 2019, and musical power couple The Carters (Jay-Z & Beyoncé) won International Group.

To see the full list of nominees for the 2020 Brit Award visit www.brits.co.uk.