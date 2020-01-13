AllHipHop
Login

Stormzy, Dave, Burna Boy, Lizzo & Tyler The Creator Earn 2020 Brit Award Nominations

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Artists from both sides of the pond picked up nods.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 Brit Awards will be held on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London. The nominations for the British Phonographic Industry's annual event were recently announced.

Both Stormzy (Heavy Is The Head) and Dave (Psychodrama) are up for British Album Of The Year and British Male Solo Artist. Stormzy's "Vossi Bop" and Dave's "Location" featuring Burna Boy are competing for Song Of The Year too. Additionally, Dave was named in the Best New Artist category.

Burna Boy was also nominated for International Male Solo Artist along with Bruce Springsteen, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone, and Tyler, the Creator. Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey are up for International Female Solo Artist.

Last year, Ariana Grande triumphed in the International Female Solo Artist section. OVO superstar Drake won International Male Solo Artist in 2019, and musical power couple The Carters (Jay-Z & Beyoncé) won International Group.

To see the full list of nominees for the 2020 Brit Award visit www.brits.co.uk.

Comments
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
7
Last Reply· by
WhiggerBee
WhiggerBeeThat Miami rock be gassin em up..Tank on FULL!! What the fug cut is that? New trap style? Da fug???!!!
Oprah Winfrey Steps Away From Russell Doc
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi Asherhttps://www.qib.com.ng/frank-edwards-net-worth/ She'd better stepped away...
EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Planning To Track Down Rick Ross In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
WhiggerBee
WhiggerBeeYa right. Two pennies ain’t fittin to do shiiiit. All mouth and no action. Notice he never said a public word about The…
Christian Teen Says God Has Plan For YG After Embarrassing Feud Over President Trump
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Whodey1983
Whodey1983YG been trash
Cardi B Expresses Interest In Running For Congress
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeEasier said than done... …
Lil Wayne Allegedly Admitted Gun Found On Plane Was A Father's Day Gift
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
WhiggerBee
WhiggerBeeWayne so lit 24-7, he don’t know where he was @ 5 min ago lol
Lizzo To Overweight Haters: Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
WhiggerBee
WhiggerBeeHaters to Lezzie: Just quit your day job please
Yo Gotti Enlists Roc Nation To End Bloodshed Inside Mississippi Prisons
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeIt's high time something is done to end such inhumane act.. …
Regina King & Jharrel Jerome Win 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
50 Cent Trashes Nick Cannon And Ends Feud On Eminem's Behalf
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
WhiggerBee
WhiggerBee2 cents gonna look like Trick Daddy’s Dui pic in time... I can already see it now! 😂