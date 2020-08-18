AllHipHop
Stormzy Donates $650,000 To Help Disadvantaged Students

AllHipHop Staff

Stormzy gave up some serious cash to help students in the U.K. as he pushes for racial equality in the U.K.

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy has donated $650,000 to an organization funding higher education for disadvantaged students.

After announcing back in June (20) that he plans to give away $12.9 million in a push against racial inequality in the U.K., Stormzy has made his first major donation through his Merky Foundation.

The money given to the Black Heart Foundation will be used to cover cash grants for around 50 students who need financial support for their educational activity - whether it be university courses or another form of higher education.

"Their Each Day. Every Day campaign is a brilliant initiative and we are elated that our...donation has played a key part in helping them achieve their target. We encourage others to donate whatever they can to help change a young person’s life." 

