Stormzy Ends Inexpicable Beef With Wiley

AllHipHop Staff
by

The Brits went head to head on Twitter in an escalating feud over pretty much nothing!

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy has insisted that "arguing on the net has never been my style," amid an ongoing feud with rapper Wiley.

The "Heavy is the Head" star appeared to have inexplicably angered Wiley when he said during his appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show" that he'd stopped Jay-Z from also appearing on a previous song he'd teamed up with Ed Sheeran for.

Taking issue with what Stormzy said, Wiley posted on Twitter on Wednesday, "I’m old but you was tryna work with jay z who Ed brought in the room Cos if it wasn’t for Ed that session would not of happened lol your not with us your with them #Pagan I am 10 years younger than jay z and I will merc you everyday of the week #YourEasy #TooEasy."

Stormzy then responded by saying that Wiley's tweet was in complete contrast to the direct messages he'd received from him, writing: "OK I actually think you do crack coz you dm’d me yesterday saying ‘bro omg let’s build houses in Ghana for our mums’ and now you’re here moving mad.

"You are a prick coz you dm me all the time like it’s mad love and we’re brothers and then you come on the internet and act weird and the reason that makes you a prick is because you know I won’t ever say anything on the TL because arguing on the net has never been my style."

Wiley hit back: "You ain’t ready for smoke mike your a star go be a star and mind ya own bizness on this 1."

But Stormzy wasn't having that, and replied: "I was minding my business you weirdo, you say my name everyday you’re mad weird, all I do is show you love and respect, you old mcs are so weird."

Deciding the feud had gone too far, Wiley then tried to smooth things over by suggesting he and Stormzy should "link up and talk".

However, the "Vossi Bop" star wasn't up for that, responding: "Shut up man no one wants to link you you dinosaur lol."

