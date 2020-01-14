AllHipHop
Stormzy Makes His American Television Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Yohance Kyles
by

Watch the history-making emcee perform "Crown."

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy is already a superstar in his native Great Britain, but the Grime rapper is still introducing himself to American audiences. The two-time BET Award winner took a big step to becoming more familiar to local music lovers.

On Monday, Stormzy made his United States television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The man born Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. stopped by the NBC program to perform "Crown" off the Heavy Is the Head album.

Stormzy's sophomore studio LP includes features from artists like H.E.R., Burna Boy, and Ed Sheeran. The collection peaked at #34 on U.S. Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Sales chart, #24 on the Rap Album Sales chart, and #16 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

Heavy Is The Head was nominated for British Album Of The Year at the 2020 Brit Awards. Stormzy is also competing for Song of the Year ("Vossi Bop") and British Male Solo Artist. The 26-year-old Londoner's debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer, became the first rap album to win the Brit Award for British Album of the Year in 2018. Both Gang Signs & Prayer and Heavy Is The Head hit #1 on the U.K. album chart.

