Stormzy Now Has $25 Million To Fight Racism In The U.K.

(AllHipHop News) Bosses at BBC Children In Need will match Stormzy's $12.5 million pledge to tackle racial inequality in the U.K.

Inspired by the "Vossi Bop" star's commitment, chiefs at the non-profit will also develop a dedicated funding program to support young black talent to achieve their full potential, working in partnership with BBC Radio 1Xtra.

According to the organization, the charity will work with young people and BBC 1Xtra to develop a plan of action that will support individuals, organizations and groups in all areas of the U.K., providing a range of activities that will enhance young black lives.

Funding will be available to support young social entrepreneurs in making a difference in their local communities, to develop young leaders and youth leadership, to enable access to education and learning.

“Further to making my pledge last month, I’m happy to hear that the BBC have also taken up my plea for others to pledge," said Stormzy. "I’m also pleased to know of their commitment to allow young black people to decide where the money will be spent and I believe this decision is an imperative factor in supporting and strengthening the young black community. We continue to urge others to join us in pledging.”

The commitment comes after BBC bosses have announced plans to invest $125 million of its TV budget over a three-year period to produce "diverse and inclusive content".

It came following calls from stars including actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba and David Oyelowo, and filmmakers Amma Asante, Asif Kapadia and Ritesh Batra, to "tackle structural and systemic racism in our industry, in the U.K. and around the world".

"The senseless killing of George Floyd - and what it tells us about the stain of systemic racism - has had a profound impact on all of us," said director general of the BBC, Tony Hall. "This is our response - it's going to drive change in what we make and who makes it."

The move will come into force from April, 2021.