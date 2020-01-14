Stormzy On Top Of Two Different UK Charts

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy has achieved a U.K. chart double by topping both the singles and albums rundowns.

The British rapper's collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, "Own It," stays at the summit of Friday's Official Chart Company singles chart for a second week, while his latest album, Heavy Is the Head is the U.K.'s new number one album.

Behind Stormzy in the singles chart is Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go," with Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" at three.

Arizona Zervas' "Roxanne" is at four, while Justin Bieber's "Yummy" debuts at five.

Capaldi is also right behind Stormzy in the albums chart, with his smash hit Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent almost eight months after its original release.

Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project is at three, with Harry Styles' Fine Line climbing one place to four, and Billie Eilish's When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? completing the top albums.