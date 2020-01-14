AllHipHop
Login

Stormzy On Top Of Two Different UK Charts

AllHipHop Staff
by

Stormzy is starting the new year by crushing his competition on the charts.

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy has achieved a U.K. chart double by topping both the singles and albums rundowns.

The British rapper's collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, "Own It," stays at the summit of Friday's Official Chart Company singles chart for a second week, while his latest album, Heavy Is the Head is the U.K.'s new number one album.

Behind Stormzy in the singles chart is Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go," with Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" at three.

Arizona Zervas' "Roxanne" is at four, while Justin Bieber's "Yummy" debuts at five.

Capaldi is also right behind Stormzy in the albums chart, with his smash hit Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent almost eight months after its original release.

Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project is at three, with Harry Styles' Fine Line climbing one place to four, and Billie Eilish's When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? completing the top albums. 

Comments
Cardi B Expresses Interest In Running For Congress
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeEasier said than done... …
Lizzo To Overweight Haters: Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
inf
infas long as this hippo keeps those popeyes chickens sandwiches out hers lol
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Nemesis Lawyer Christopher Brown Asks Court For Ownership Of Disputed Film
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinWhen Trick gets clean someone needs to have him look in the mirror so he can go kick his barber's ass!
Christian Teen Says God Has Plan For YG After Embarrassing Feud Over President Trump
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasacornball. YG is TRASH though.
Cashout Ace Family Goes Into Hiding After Rapper Is Shot In The Head
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBURapping About Gang Shit?? Did you watch his video or listen to bis song?? He got a nice flow and he seemed to be…
Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez & Awkwafina Snubbed For 2020 Academy Award Nominations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBI can't believe after Tyler Perry speech niggz still worried about being accepted by these ppl..
Ravens Fans Blame Drake Curse For Superbowl Loss...Is Clemson Next?
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeIt's no longer a coincidence.. …
Lil Wayne Allegedly Admitted Gun Found On Plane Was A Father's Day Gift
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasaidiot smh
Lori Harvey Faces Charges Over Hit And Run
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeThe media is watching.. …