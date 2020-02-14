AllHipHop
Stormzy Scraps Asian Leg Of Tour Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Kershaw St. Jawnson
by

Many throughout the world are taking extra precautions to steer clear of the highly contagious virus and one musician will even lose money, rather than risk his life.

(AllHipHop News) As the coronavirus epidemic ravishes Asia and becomes a worldwide concern, it is starting to affect people’s paper.

Someone whose bank will be directly impacted by the highly contagious and deadly outbreak is British grime artist, Stormzy.

According to The Guardian, son is not taking any chances with his health— even if he has to take an L on a major tour that potentially could have raked in some major dough.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Michael Omari, had planned on taking his “Heavy is the Head” tour to the top Asian markets this Spring. The countries that he was booked to perform are as follows: Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Stormzy announced that this leg of the tour will be rescheduled on Instagram.

“☹️ I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH World tour to Asia and playing some epic sold-out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the Tour. Information regarding the rescheduled dates will follow in due course. Please contact your local ticket vendor for any further queries. I promise I’ll be back ❤️

China released a statement on Thursday noting that so far the virus has claimed 1,367 lives and infected nearly 60,000 people.

Clearly, Stormzy is not trying to be in that number. We don’t blame you, brother.

In the words of the hip-hop prophet Grand Puba, “Things are getting drastic.”

