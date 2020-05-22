AllHipHop
Stormzy To Be Honored For His Strong Religious Beliefs

AllHipHop Staff

UK rap star Stormzy will receive an award for being such a God-fearing artist.

(AllHipHop News) British rap star Stormzy is to receive a prestigious Sandford St. Martin award for his interest in faith.

The honor is bestowed on people who have contributed to the public's understanding of religion.

A spokesman for the award organizers explains the God-fearing rapper was selected for the prize because "his faith has informed his efforts to foster a public conversation and to build a sense of community that has united thousands of fans across cultural, class, generational and religious boundaries."

The thrilled "Own It" and "Vossi Bop" hitmaker says, "Every award I’ve ever collected, whatever achievement I’ve ever had, I’ve always been vocal about the fact that it’s not possible without God. He’s the reason why I’m here today. He’s the reason that I’m able to have a career."

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., will be presented with the accolade during a virtual ceremony on June 11.

