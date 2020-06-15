AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Stormzy Urges Public To Remember Grenfell Tower Fire

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Stormzy had some things to say about the government in the U.K. over the 2017 fire, which killed 72 people.

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy has urged the British public to never forget the Grenfell Tower fire in an emotional message to survivors on the third anniversary of the tragedy.

The massive blaze claimed the lives of 72 people back in 2017 after cladding attached to the outside of the west London social housing block caught fire.

The British rapper, who has long campaigned for justice for the victims, took part in a virtual memorial service marking the anniversary on YouTube on Sunday and told those who lost loved ones that he will never forget them and will continue to fight for their cause.

"I said I was just gonna put the camera on and just talk from my heart instead of trying to prepare anything, I didn't want this to sound like it came from anywhere other than my heart," Stormzy said.

"To all the people of Grenfell, we're still mourning with you, so to anyone watching this let's use this time, let's use today to stand in solidarity with them and say that we ain't forgotten you. We love you, we're here for you.

Slamming the British government for failing to fully help those affected three years on, he added: "When the Government and powers that be have turned their back on you, we're here. We're here, we've got you, we're not letting this go."

Some former Grenfell residents are still yet to receive permanent new homes, while the government has also been criticized for failing to remove dangerous cladding similar to that which caused the tragedy from all other British tower blocks.

Urging Brits to continue to speak up about Grenfell, the Shut Up hitmaker went on: "It's become my duty - and everyone else's duty - to make sure we never forget this.

"Let this be a constant reminder, let this be a constant dark stain on British society in terms of that many lives lost and the world kept moving. There's not been any justice. Let that be a constant reminder."

Also taking part in the same ceremony was north Londoner Adele, with the superstar singer also calling for "answers and action."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Killer Mike Addresses The Killing Of Rayshard Brooks By Atlanta Police Officer

"I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

aliana

T-Pain Releases "Get Up" Music Video In Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Malcolm X's words about oppression and exploitation open the track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

As hospitalizations increase, more testing is encouraged. Leading the pack are two veterans of Houston's Hip-Hop community - Paul Wall and J Prince!

Maria Myraine

Ice-T Talks 'Law & Order: SVU' Covering Police Brutality Following The Murder Of George Floyd

The creator of the song "Cop Killer" also discusses his film 'Equal Standard.'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. Hits The Atlanta Streets To Protest Rayshard Brooks' Death; Mayor Announces Police Reforms

T.I. addressed demonstrators in the streets protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by cops in Atlanta over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Aiming To Be Next Beauty Mogul

Kanye West is looking to launch a new business venture, all centered around makeup and beauty.

AllHipHop Staff

Suspect In Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky’s Murder Has Been Arrested

A month later, a suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of rising rapper Nick Blixky.

Maria Myraine

Eminem Reveals His List Of Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Marshall Mathers chooses a mix of rap acts from the 1980s, 1990s, and the 21st century.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rayshard Brooks' Death Declared A Homicide After Getting Shot In The Back By Atlanta Cop

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, "I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)