AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Stormzy Uses UK Schools To Debut Video For "Superheroes"

AllHipHop Staff

Stormzy continues to reach out to students in the UK using his inspirational music.

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy has debuted the new animated video for his song "Superheroes" in school classrooms.

The video for the track, the latest single to be taken from the British rapper's 2019 album, Heavy Is the Head.

The "Vossi Bop" hitmaker chose to screen the clip first in the classrooms of U.K. schools.

Directed by British director Taz Tron Delix, the animated visual garners inspiration from children’s films, whilst also honoring many modern-day superheroes including black British musicians Dave, Little Simz, and Manchester United and England soccer star Marcus Rashford.

Produced by AoD and Jay Weathers, Stormzy’s lyrics also tip hats to the novel "Noughts and Crosses," written by Malorie Blackman, and tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams.

The clip is dedicated to the memory of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

In a short pre-recorded speech, which accompanied the broadcast of the "Superheroes" video in schools, Stormzy said: “I wanted to show it to you guys first (because) being students at school, I think it’s important that you guys understand how powerful you are…

“Despite the color of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back: you are a superhero.

“So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit. To let you know that all those things inside of you, make you incredible.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Pays Up Hefty Sum To SEC After Getting Swindled In Cryptocurrency Fraud

T.I. got mixed up with an alleged racket that duped investors out of big money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sleepy412

Akademiks Offers An Explanation For 6ix9ine's Low Album Sales For 'TattleTales'

The blogger gives his thoughts on his friend not pulling in the numbers he promised.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Addresses The Company's Partnership With The NFL

The Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter-founded entertainment agency is moving forward with its cooperation with the League.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Snoop Dogg Goes Off On Racist President Trump

Rap star Snoop Dogg called out President Trump for being racist against anyone who isn't a white male.

AllHipHop Staff

Wale Enlists Fans To Help Get Adele Sample Cleared

Rapper Wale has some ideas for flipping one of Adele's songs, but he can't get in touch with the songstress.

AllHipHop Staff

Luh Kel Recruits Queen Naija For "Want You" Single

The rising Cinematic Music Group artist is preparing to release a full-length project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Listed As First No. 1 Song On Billboard Global 200 Chart

The new rankings are based on streams and download sales from around the world.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Discusses People "Finally" Paying Attention To Racial Oppression

The "Sicko Mode" performer offers to help bring about change in any way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch G Herbo & Chance The Rapper's Stripped-Down Live Performance Of "PTSD"

Swervo pays tribute to the late Juice WRLD during the set.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)