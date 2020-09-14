Stormzy Uses UK Schools To Debut Video For "Superheroes"

Stormzy continues to reach out to students in the UK using his inspirational music.

(AllHipHop News) Stormzy has debuted the new animated video for his song "Superheroes" in school classrooms.

The video for the track, the latest single to be taken from the British rapper's 2019 album, Heavy Is the Head.

The "Vossi Bop" hitmaker chose to screen the clip first in the classrooms of U.K. schools.

Directed by British director Taz Tron Delix, the animated visual garners inspiration from children’s films, whilst also honoring many modern-day superheroes including black British musicians Dave, Little Simz, and Manchester United and England soccer star Marcus Rashford.

Produced by AoD and Jay Weathers, Stormzy’s lyrics also tip hats to the novel "Noughts and Crosses," written by Malorie Blackman, and tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams.

The clip is dedicated to the memory of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

In a short pre-recorded speech, which accompanied the broadcast of the "Superheroes" video in schools, Stormzy said: “I wanted to show it to you guys first (because) being students at school, I think it’s important that you guys understand how powerful you are…

“Despite the color of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back: you are a superhero.

“So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit. To let you know that all those things inside of you, make you incredible.”