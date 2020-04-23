"Straight Outta Compton" Star Busted With Guns, Huge Stash Of Drugs

Actor Jason Mitchell, who played Eazy-E in "Straight Outta Compton," was busted with guns and drugs in Mississippi.

(AllHipHop News) Actor Jason Mitchell has been arrested in Mississippi on felony weapons and drug charges.

According to TMZ, the star was booked into Harrison County Jail on Wednesday and is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus two more felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.

His problems started when a cop stopped the actor's GMC Yukon on Interstate-10.

A search of the SUV uncovered two pounds of weed packaged for distribution, and even worse, 1,300 dosages of MDMA. .

Mitchell, who played Eazy-E in the movie, was also busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol, according to records obtained by the publication.

Further details of the arrest have yet to be revealed.

It comes following a tough time for the star, who last year was dropped from the cast of Netflix movie "Desperados" and lost his lead role in season three of TV drama "The Chi," after he was accused of misconduct regarding his interactions with two female colleagues.

Mitchell has denied any wrongdoing and blamed misunderstandings for both incidents.