First Strange Famous Fest Reminds The Crowd There’s “Nothing Like Family”

The first annual Strange Famous Fest took place at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver, Colorado on Saturday (June 17). Helmed by label head Sage Francis, the free, family-friendly event boasted performances from a healthy chunk of the SFR roster, including Wheelchair Sports Camp, Metermaids, Sleep, BlackLiq, Jivin Scientists Mopes, Seez Mics, Jesse The Tree, Onry Ozzborn, Early Adopted, Storm Davis, DJ Zole and, of course, Sage Francis.

The familial vibe bounced off the rolling green hills, with generations of hip-hop fans scattered throughout the audience. Backstage, the reunion between labelmates and longtime friends who hadn’t seen each other since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the concert industry was nothing but joyous.

Sleep, who rose to notoriety with the Northwest Hip-Hop crew Oldominion, admitted he hadn’t performed some of his songs in more than 15 years. But with the confidence of any seasoned MC, he stepped up to the plate and killed his set.

At one point, he uttered, “There’s nothing like family,” which brilliantly summed up the entire evening. If there’s one thing Sage Francis has done extremely well (aside from rap), it’s create a family of loyal, hardworking artists who carry the Strange Famous flag wherever they go (both literally and figuratively).

Wheelchair Sports Camp—fronted by the inimitable Kayln Heffernan—brought along her killer live band and found the mighty MC displaying her signature sense of humor, especially on the song “Hard Out Here For A Gimp” where she rhymes, “I’m still tangled up in the mic cable/And not able to eat at high tables or live life stable/Fit all your right labels/But didn’t get cat called/And ain’t complaining at all/They’re like Kalyn you talk too much/Shut up you walk too much.” And with that, a collective laughter roared through the crowd.

“It was really so sweet to play such a special free show for the whole family,” Heffernan tells AllHipHop. “So many of us got to meet for the first time, the sunset was in full swoon, so many folks from out of town came and it went better than any of us could’ve asked for. It was great to have everyone in the hometown feeling so loved and supported.”

As for Sage Francis’ headlining performance—which involved a garbage bag full of raw broccoli—he sailed through live renditions of songs like “Sea Lion,” “Make Em Purr” and “Makeshift Patriot.” He also spit a scathing spoken word track about the socio-political climate that stopped people dead in their tracks. His writing prowess has always stomped the competition, and this occasion was no different.

Atmosphere co-founder Sean “Slug” Daley, who happened to play at the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater the night before, joined the unsuspecting crowd and was quickly swarmed by shocked fans wanting a photo with the Rhymesayers Entertainment giant. When asked backstage if he was planning on rapping, Slug told AllHipHop he was simply there to support his friends. But, considering his profession, it was only a matter of time. As all of the performers gathered onstage at the end of the show, Slug took the mic and spit a freestyle, sending the crowd into a frenzy. For a moment, it looked like Slug and Sage Francis might take it back to the days of Scribble Jam and battle each other, but with the park curfew just minutes away, the grand finale was slightly rushed.

Even so, the inaugural Strange Famous Fest was a welcome reminder of the importance of family—no matter how one defines it. As Sage Francis instructed the crowd to hold a finger in the air, he paid tribute to those who’ve passed over the years, including former SFR artist and longtime friend Alias, Rhymesayers’ Eyedea and keyboardist Ikey Owens. It was a tear-jerking moment for those witnessing the scene unfold and subtly reminded everyone how fleeting life is.

Sage Francis spoke to AllHipHop about the event on Sunday (June 18), but it was clear the magnitude of what transpired hadn’t fully sunken in. He did offer, “All I can say at this very moment is how proud I am of our artists and fans for making something like this even possible. People have been gushing with positive feedback, but I’m currently sweating from running to the next concourse. I’m missing Father’s Day with my kids, but Strange Famous Fest made up for it!”

And Strange Famous fans felt similarly. Walking back to the parking lot after the festival had come to a close, one attendee was overheard shouting, “That was the best Hip-Hop festival I’ve ever been a part of!” There’s a sense it won’t be the last.

Featured image: E. Jourdain, Jr. for Under The Lights