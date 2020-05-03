AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Strippers Back To Work In Houston After Club Onyx Wins A Restraining Order Against The City

Maria Myraine

The owners of Club Onyx were denied the right to open, so they got a restraining order against the city.

(AllHipHop News) Club Onyx in Houston won a temporary restraining order against the city after the popular venue was shut down over the weekend, despite Governor Greg Abbott's “Phase 1” plan, which initially allowed certain businesses to be open.

Included in Governor Abbott's order were restaurants, and since Onyx operated as both a strip club and a restaurant, club owners assumed the coast was clear.

With unclear guidelines in Governor Abbott’s plan, the mayor of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner asked the state for clarification.

On early Friday morning, Club Onyx decided to open its doors at midnight. as a restaurant “with entertainment" with strippers providing entertainment, while socially distancing themselves from patrons.

Later on, the Houston Police Department shut the venue down after scrambling for hours, deciding on what to do with the club, resulting in the owners filing a lawsuit against the city of Houston.

A judge approved a restraining order against the city, and ruled that the cops cannot arrest any strippers, or patrons, or even set foot on the property for more than 30 minutes, unless a crime has been committed. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wow... R. Kelly Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly is already facing hundreds of years in prison, and now he was just slapped with a new sex trafficking charge.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Keepemchained

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Moolah789

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Fights To Keep "Truth Hurts" Royalties From "Healthy" Songwriters

Lizzo is working hard to hang on to some of the money she made from "Truth Hurts" after a pair of songwriters claimed they help write the hit song, but didn't get any credit - or loot.

Nolan Strong

Karrueche’s Ex-Manager Claps Back With A Federal Lawsuit

Karrueche's expensive lifestyle cost her ex-manager millions > and now he's suing back.

Maria Myraine

Drake Dominates Streaming Charts With "Dark Lane Demo Tapes"

Every track on Drake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" lands on streaming charts' Top 20.

Maria Myraine

Russian Teen Tats His Face Up To Look Like Tekashi 6ix9ine

A Russian Tekashi look-alike is obsessed with tattoos and gets his mother to subsidize his look.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lil Wayne’s Sports Agency Signs Isaac Okoro

Young Money APAA Sports, co-owned by Lil Wayne, has officially signed Auburn freshman, Isaac Okoro.

Maria Myraine

Jimmy Henchman Loses Third Appeal Of Life Sentence For Murdering 50 Cent's Friend

Jimmy Henchman will never see the light of day again, after losing his third appeal for ordering the murder of 50 Cent's friend Lodi Mack.

Maria Myraine

by

TASHACARRIE

Battle Rapper Goes Viral Because He Hates His Black Skin

Georgio Casper may have to get ghost for good after some shocking references to race went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

Drake Opens Up About His Son On Young Money Radio

Revealing photos of his son, Adonis, last month, Drake shares the intimate moments of fatherhood on Young Money Radio.

Maria Myraine