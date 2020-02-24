Styles P Gets Very Angry During Lie Detector Test On "Marriage Boot Camp"

Styles P snapped on his wife during a lie-detector test on "Marriage Boot Camp."

(AllHipHop News) WeTV’s "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" is sparking up emotions that you usually never see from rappers.

On this week’s episode of the reality show the Ruff Ryders’ general and Lox member, Styles P broke down after completing a Frankensteinian lie detector test.

The rapper shouted from across the path to his wife Adjua, “I’m tired of hearing your mouth.”

The episode has members of the Hip-Hop community anxious as ideally, Styles and his wife have been married for some time and are one of “those” couples people want to be like.

But the couple has been experiencing tough times after losing their daughter, Tai, to suicide almost five years ago.

They revealed to the press that Tai had been depressed and felt very alone. At 19-years-old, with so much life to live, one might wonder “why?” There is no clear answer.

The CDC says that suicide in Gen Z is the second-leading cause of death. Between 2007 and 2017, young people aged 10 to 24 risk for suicide has increased by 56%. For teens between 15 and 19, the rate increased by 76% in that same period. Tai fell in that cluster.

With all the other stress that comes from being married (money excluded), we hope that the therapy provided by Dr. Ish and Judge Lynn Toler will not just be for our entertainment and will help Styles P and Adjua get to a level of comfort that will shift them to their highest vibration.