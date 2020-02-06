Styles P Responds To Billie Eilish's Critical Comments About Rap Music

(AllHipHop News) Grammy-winning Pop singer Billie Eilish recently decided to share her thoughts about Hip Hop. While speaking with Vogue, the 18-year-old newcomer made some statements that did not go over well with some rap fans.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important," said Eilish. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap."

She added, "It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f*ckin.' And I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b*tches...’ I’m like, which b*tches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing."

Styles P of The Lox reacted to those comments on Twitter. The veteran recording artist questioned why Hip Hop followers should even be concerned about Eilish's views on rap music.

Styles tweeted: