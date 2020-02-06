Styles P Responds To Billie Eilish's Critical Comments About Rap Music

(AllHipHop News) Grammy-winning Pop singer Billie Eilish recently decided to share her thoughts about Hip Hop. While speaking with Vogue, the 18-year-old newcomer made some statements that did not go over well with some rap fans.
“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important," said Eilish. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap."
She added, "It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f*ckin.' And I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b*tches...’ I’m like, which b*tches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing."
Styles P of The Lox reacted to those comments on Twitter. The veteran recording artist questioned why Hip Hop followers should even be concerned about Eilish's views on rap music.
Styles tweeted:
Who is Billie Eilish? Why the f*ck do we care what she thinks?? And she is sorta of right but she don’t get the culture nor is she part of it so why do we give a f*ck? How or why is her opinion important to us? Made a song called IM BLACK .. I may hear the beat play on a commercial here n there for bhm!!. Somebody tell [Billie] Eilish that!!!!!!! Why are rappers held up to a standard no one else is? Is Martin Scorsese and [Robert De Niro] living that life?? Is Slyvester Stallone out here shooting shot up like in Rambo? No!!! And why does she care if she ain’t a rapper. Rappers can say whatever the f*ck [they] want and pretty much all rappers lie .. if you don’t like it [then] don’t listen and mind your damn business. Society always has some sorta standard for rappers that no one else has to live up to.. it’s kind of silly. Rappers are human and eat, sh*t and bleed and cry just like you. Stop putting us on such a high pedestal because you feel we should or shouldn’t do something. Grow up. I’ve lied in a lot of rhymes!! I’ve rhymed about having and doing sh*t I didn’t or couldn’t .. and those lies got me to be able to live nice and do nice sh*t... if you don’t like something don’t listen to it.