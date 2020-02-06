AllHipHop
Login

Styles P Responds To Billie Eilish's Critical Comments About Rap Music

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The New York representative debates people on social media.

(AllHipHop News) Grammy-winning Pop singer Billie Eilish recently decided to share her thoughts about Hip Hop. While speaking with Vogue, the 18-year-old newcomer made some statements that did not go over well with some rap fans.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important," said Eilish. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap."

She added, "It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f*ckin.' And I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b*tches...’ I’m like, which b*tches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing."

Styles P of The Lox reacted to those comments on Twitter. The veteran recording artist questioned why Hip Hop followers should even be concerned about Eilish's views on rap music.

Styles tweeted:

Who is Billie Eilish? Why the f*ck do we care what she thinks?? And she is sorta of right but she don’t get the culture nor is she part of it so why do we give a f*ck? How or why is her opinion important to us? Made a song called IM BLACK .. I may hear the beat play on a commercial here n there for bhm!!. Somebody tell [Billie] Eilish that!!!!!!! Why are rappers held up to a standard no one else is? Is Martin Scorsese and [Robert De Niro] living that life?? Is Slyvester Stallone out here shooting shot up like in Rambo? No!!! And why does she care if she ain’t a rapper. Rappers can say whatever the f*ck [they] want and pretty much all rappers lie .. if you don’t like it [then] don’t listen and mind your damn business. Society always has some sorta standard for rappers that no one else has to live up to.. it’s kind of silly. Rappers are human and eat, sh*t and bleed and cry just like you. Stop putting us on such a high pedestal because you feel we should or shouldn’t do something. Grow up. I’ve lied in a lot of rhymes!! I’ve rhymed about having and doing sh*t I didn’t or couldn’t .. and those lies got me to be able to live nice and do nice sh*t... if you don’t like something don’t listen to it.

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
spaces
spacesThis is so interesting news about celebrities https://geometrydashspace.com/game/run-3/
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
ankgg
ankggIt was really good https://thinkorswimdl.com
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
shawnkemp
shawnkempGood post. Thanks for sharing with us. I just loved your way of presentation. I enjoyed reading this .Thanks for sharing…
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
Boosie & Snoop Dogg Slam Gayle King Over Interview Questions About Kobe Bryant
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUGayle went out of her lane to get ratings, she and Oprah "Okra" have no loyalty to Blacks just to the Almighty Dollar…
Jay-Z: I Feel Honored To Use My Voice... I'm Not Cowering, I’m Not Speaking Soft
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHove this is not accurate, "You Do Not" speak for us. You are doing business for yourself and your family... "I’m…
Nicki Minaj On Reports She Didn't Intend To Diss Rosa Parks: Never Said This... Don't Care
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUThis Bitch is so fukkn disrespectful, will some "Real" Sista please scrape her against the sidewalk, please!
Future's Teenage Son Reportedly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Juniornai
Juniornaihttps://jessynaija.org/sonona-by-susumila/
DaBaby Goes After Video Model In Court Over Extortion Claims
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…