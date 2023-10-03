Suge Knight Seeks Early Release From Prison; Says His Rights Were Violated

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for a fatal hit-and-run.

Suge Knight claimed he should be released from prison due to prejudicial errors in his 2015 hit-and-run case. The former Death Row Records boss said his rights were violated in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur.

Knight believed he incorrectly had three strikes on his record when he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018. The incarcerated music executive also accused a judge of not allowing him to represent himself after he fired his attorneys. Knight insisted the alleged errors opened the door for his release.

“So an unfixable error, the only thing you got to do is you got to make a deal and let me go home or show I was right or you let me take my plea back and start all over,” he told AllHipHop. “But it’d be harder to start all over because you did all this b####### with my case.”

Knight suggested he was forced into taking a plea deal. The controversial figure said he was willing to accept some prison time but believed his 28-year sentence was unfair.

“This [is] my bed,” he told AllHipHop. “If they allowed me to go to trial, I would have won my case. I would have beat my case. But they didn’t. OK, I understand that, right? My crime carries two, six, 11 [years], if I was guilty. They gave me–naturally, they going to give me the high term, right? So my past, who I am, definitely is going to make sure I get some time. And I’m fine with that. But you don’t have the right to double me up.”

He continued, “You don’t have the right to give me time and a half. You don’t have the right to not let me have a lawyer. So, I wasn’t pushing the envelope as hard at first because I know I got to do some time. But I’ve been gone for nine years, so I did my time already.”

Knight is serving his sentence at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

Look out for AllHipHop’s full interview with Suge Knight in the near future.