Summer Walker Deletes Instagram After Backlash For Spreading Fake Coronavirus Video

The 'Over It' album creator was accused of being xenophobic.

(AllHipHop News) Many people around the world are deeply concerned about a possible coronavirus pandemic. The disease has already killed thousands of people across the globe with a reported 11 deaths in the United States.

As health officials try to keep the public informed, social media is ripe with misinformation. For example, R & B singer Summer Walker faced backlash for posting a video from 2018 that claimed Chinese people were purposely transmitting coronavirus.

When it was pointed out that she was spreading "fake news" that perpetuates xenophobia against Asians, Walker responded by commenting on her Instagram Story. She wrote:

Lol people so dumb, talking about I'm racist and that video was from a long time ago. It don't matter if it was from 20 years ago, bottom line that sh*t nasty. & IDGAF if a black, white, yellow, or green person did that sh*t, it's still nasty... Lmao, I literally don't give a f*ck anymore this app. It's not that serious. For my label, I’ma just delete all this sh*t.

The "Come Thru" singer then deleted her entire Instagram account. However, Summer Walker's Twitter page is still active. On February 28, before the latest controversy, she uploaded a photo to the social network of herself in an airport completely covered. The picture was captioned "not today."