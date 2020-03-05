AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Summer Walker Deletes Instagram After Backlash For Spreading Fake Coronavirus Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Over It' album creator was accused of being xenophobic.

(AllHipHop News) Many people around the world are deeply concerned about a possible coronavirus pandemic. The disease has already killed thousands of people across the globe with a reported 11 deaths in the United States.

As health officials try to keep the public informed, social media is ripe with misinformation. For example, R&B singer Summer Walker faced backlash for posting a video from 2018 that claimed Chinese people were purposely transmitting coronavirus.

When it was pointed out that she was spreading "fake news" that perpetuates xenophobia against Asians, Walker responded by commenting on her Instagram Story. She wrote:

Lol people so dumb, talking about I'm racist and that video was from a long time ago. It don't matter if it was from 20 years ago, bottom line that sh*t nasty. & IDGAF if a black, white, yellow, or green person did that sh*t, it's still nasty... Lmao, I literally don't give a f*ck anymore this app. It's not that serious. For my label, I’ma just delete all this sh*t.

The "Come Thru" singer then deleted her entire Instagram account. However, Summer Walker's Twitter page is still active. On February 28, before the latest controversy, she uploaded a photo to the social network of herself in an airport completely covered. The picture was captioned "not today."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Killer Mike Shouts Out Chuck D & Denies Being Paid By Bernie Sanders

People are taking sides as citizens prepare to vote in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

The Black Truth

Jay-Z Accused Of Stealing Steal Megan Thee Stallion From Houston Label

Carl Crawford had some strong words for Jay-Z and Roc Nation as a legal over Megan Thee Stallion's career erupts.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Starrymma

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Rules Over The Hot 100 Chart For 8th Week

The Grammy winner also earned another single certification from the RIAA.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj Husband Busted For Not Registering As A Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's husband is scraping together $100,000 bail for failing to register as a sex offender.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

G Herbo Releases Music Videos For "Gangbangin" &"Feelings"

Check out the Midwesterner's latest visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Starrymma

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Big_homie_slim

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Is Suicidal Over Child Custody War

Blac Chyna is going after full custody of Dream, the child she shares with Rob Kardashian, who is supposedly depressed and suicidal.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

Kim Kardashian Talks Prison Reform With President Trump At The White House

Kim K. And President Donald Trump reunited at the White House today over the subject of criminal justice reform.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Prince Responds To Being Named In Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against 1501 Label

"Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)