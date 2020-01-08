AllHipHop
Login

Summer Walker Releases The Music Video For "Come Thru" With Usher

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The LoveRenaissance singer/songwriter recruited the R&B legend for the track.

(AllHipHop News) Summer Walker had a breakout 2019 when her debut studio album, Over It, dropped in October. "Come Thru" featuring Usher is one of the standout tracks from the project.

To start off 2020, Walker let loose a Lacey Duke-directed music video for "Come Thru." The visuals quickly began trending on YouTube within hours of its release.

Over It also includes contributions by Bryson Tiller, 6lack, PartyNextDoor, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Summer's boyfriend, London on da Track, executive produced the LP.

Besides being met with critical acclaim, Over It was a commercial success as well. The album opened with 134,000 first-week units, and it broke the record for the largest streaming week for an album by an R&B female artist.

Comments
Trina Addresses Business Partner Allegedly Stealing Money For Her Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneJulian you motherfucker!!
50 Cent Is After Teairra Mari's "Love & Hip Hop" Paycheck
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneShe’ll never beat 50. He’d spend $100,000.00 plus just to force her to.
Rae Sremmurd's Step-Brother Accused Of Killing Their Dad
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
A$AP Rocky Addresses His Controversial Ferguson Comments After Sweden Arrest
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkSo basically this nigga saying he still feels the same. Between this lame and Jim jones, Harlem can hold this L
French Montana Claims 50 Cent Had Freaky Sex & Tries To Ruin "Power" Ending
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Chandab77
Chandab77He didn't track her down, the girl has a Y/T exposing ALL the celebrities she's been with & a bunch she lied on & admits…
Nicki Minaj Once Praised Madame Tussauds For Wax Figure Located In Berlin
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Loses Bid To Silence Damon Dash In Legal War Over Control Of Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Jay-Z Uses Ace Of Spades Champagne To Take The Shine Away From Moet At Golden Globes
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357never tried ace ofspades....was more of a Veuve Clicquo champagne drinker as its cheaper im sure lol
Cops Plead For Help Solving YG Related Murder Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment