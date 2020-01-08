Summer Walker Releases The Music Video For "Come Thru" With Usher

(AllHipHop News) Summer Walker had a breakout 2019 when her debut studio album, Over It, dropped in October. "Come Thru" featuring Usher is one of the standout tracks from the project.

To start off 2020, Walker let loose a Lacey Duke-directed music video for "Come Thru." The visuals quickly began trending on YouTube within hours of its release.

Over It also includes contributions by Bryson Tiller, 6lack, PartyNextDoor, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Summer's boyfriend, London on da Track, executive produced the LP.

Besides being met with critical acclaim, Over It was a commercial success as well. The album opened with 134,000 first-week units, and it broke the record for the largest streaming week for an album by an R & B female artist.