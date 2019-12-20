Swae Lee Donates Gifts To Kids In South Central Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

(AllHipHop News) Swae Lee stopped by The Crete Academy in South Central Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Rae Sremmurd rapper/singer was in California to donate gifts to underserved children in need.

"I feel blessed and humbled to be able to provide for kids in the South Central community - outreach like this is necessary and meaningful, especially around the holidays," says Swae Lee. "This is just a small token of thanks and a reflection of my gratefulness honestly."

The "Sunflower" hitmaker adds, "Without these kids supporting me, streaming my music, watching my videos and coming to my shows I wouldn’t even have a career. I see myself in the youth. We all we got and if we don’t take care of each other, who will?”

Kids at The Crete Academy nonprofit charter school were given Chargers and Rams t-shirts. Plus, students who made the greatest strides in reading achievement this year were gifted brand new Xbox consoles.