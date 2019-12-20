AllHipHop
Login

Swae Lee Donates Gifts To Kids In South Central Los Angeles [PHOTOS]

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The holiday giveback honored students that improved in reading.

(AllHipHop News) Swae Lee stopped by The Crete Academy in South Central Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Rae Sremmurd rapper/singer was in California to donate gifts to underserved children in need.

"I feel blessed and humbled to be able to provide for kids in the South Central community - outreach like this is necessary and meaningful, especially around the holidays," says Swae Lee. "This is just a small token of thanks and a reflection of my gratefulness honestly."

The "Sunflower" hitmaker adds, "Without these kids supporting me, streaming my music, watching my videos and coming to my shows I wouldn’t even have a career. I see myself in the youth. We all we got and if we don’t take care of each other, who will?”

Kids at The Crete Academy nonprofit charter school were given Chargers and Rams t-shirts. Plus, students who made the greatest strides in reading achievement this year were gifted brand new Xbox consoles. 

Comments
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey will never learn..
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoStick a fork in him.
Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
112
Last Reply· by
Fifty
FiftyYeah, let's stop jailing rapists, child molesters, and murderers. Great idea!!!
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com
Nick Cannon Samples Old Racist Eminem Verse In New Diss Track
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357nick is trying to hard...must be desperate for views
Donald Glover Named Creative Consultant For Andrew Yang's Presidential Campaign
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Young Thug Drops 'So Much Fun (Deluxe)' Album Featuring Gunna & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Mariah Carey Releases New "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Music Video
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment