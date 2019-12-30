AllHipHop
Login

Swae Lee's Ex-Girlfriend Denies She Wants A Hitman To Kill Rapper

AllHipHop Staff
by

Swae Lee's ex-girlfriend put out a bounty on the rapper's head over the weekend!

(AllHipHop News) Swae Lee's ex-girlfriend has backtracked after placing a $20,000 bounty on the rapper in exchange for his life.

In a clip shared online on Saturday, the "Sunflower" star's former lover Marliesia Ortiz appears to be recording close by Swae's property.

Marliesia says she tried busting out his windows as she taunts him for being "broke," while Swae, real name Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, seemingly tells her to leave.

In the caption attached to the video, which appears to have been shared on Instagram, she wrote: "Someone kill him I got 20k cash for you."

The video ends with Swae leaving the scene.

After the footage went viral, however, Marliesia shared another post on her Instagram Stories, insisting: "I was mad and meant nothing I said. We good now u guys can chill."

It's unclear if Swae was made aware of the threatening post, or if cops were called for the incident.

The former couple has had a rocky relationship in recent months, with the hitmaker's girlfriend being arrested in September for allegedly head-butting the star. However, no charges were filed in that case. 

Comments
Two Teens Plead Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Young Greatness
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Victor45
Victor45Check out the New Launch Sonalika DI 60 RX Sikandar Price in India, Specifications, Key Features & Photos and more…
Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinHis legacy isn’t the baby, it’s the Blackface. Blackface is a POWERFULLY emotional statement that engrains itself into…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGood for him
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneCockhead wants some imaginary Griselda allegiance to sooth his depression. Wasn’t this puss giving Pusha Shit about a…
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
6
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneSuch a rodent. Why this is a issue is why I can’t stand Kanye. Full of shit. Supreme delusion.
EXCLUSIVE: Second Woman Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Assault
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI have NO idea if either situation's happened or not but I do know that people's perception's of other's help protect or…
Kanye West Celebrates "Sunday Service" On Skid Row
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rich Homie Quan Beats Drug Charges
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment