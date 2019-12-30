Swae Lee's Ex-Girlfriend Denies She Wants A Hitman To Kill Rapper

(AllHipHop News) Swae Lee's ex-girlfriend has backtracked after placing a $20,000 bounty on the rapper in exchange for his life.

In a clip shared online on Saturday, the "Sunflower" star's former lover Marliesia Ortiz appears to be recording close by Swae's property.

Marliesia says she tried busting out his windows as she taunts him for being "broke," while Swae, real name Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, seemingly tells her to leave.

In the caption attached to the video, which appears to have been shared on Instagram, she wrote: "Someone kill him I got 20k cash for you."

The video ends with Swae leaving the scene.

After the footage went viral, however, Marliesia shared another post on her Instagram Stories, insisting: "I was mad and meant nothing I said. We good now u guys can chill."

It's unclear if Swae was made aware of the threatening post, or if cops were called for the incident.

The former couple has had a rocky relationship in recent months, with the hitmaker's girlfriend being arrested in September for allegedly head-butting the star. However, no charges were filed in that case.