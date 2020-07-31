AllHipHop
Swirl Films Secures Life Rights Of Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The world will get to learn more about his influence on the entertainment industry and his community-driven activism.

(AllHipHop News) Swirl Films is partnering with Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell to develop and produce scripted and unscripted projects. The independent television and urban film production company secured the life rights of the Hip Hop legend.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Swirl Films family. Eric Tomosunas’ experience in music, television, and film made the decision to partner with him and his company a no brainer," states Uncle Luke.

The former 2 Live Crew member continues, "My content over the years has been tied to both, and with Eric and his team, I am confident that our partnership will be a fruitful one. I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Campbell was instrumental in introducing the Miami Bass sound to international audiences. He also helped set legal precedents in the United States when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor in a case about free speech rights.

“Luke’s influence on not only the entertainment industry, but on society as a whole is undeniable,” said Eric Tomosunas, founder of Swirl Films. “He is a prime example of how fearlessness and determination transcend Hip Hop to inspire a generation, and we are honored to bring his extraordinary stories to the screen."

Swirl Films was founded in 2001 and went on to produce series such as Bounce TV's Saints & Sinners. In addition, the Atlanta-based company recently announced the creation of the Black Life Film Fest.

