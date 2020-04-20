AllHipHop
Swizz Beatz Announces Teddy Riley Versus Babyface Battle Rematch

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Less will be more & sounds will be fixed🙏🏽 Sound checks done 🙌🏽."

(AllHipHop News) The first Teddy Riley/Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds Verzuz battle did not turn out as planned. After initially being postponed because Babyface was ill, the match-up on April 18 still failed to deliver all the planned rounds due to technical difficulties.

Swizz Beatz informed his Instagram followers that Riley versus Babyface II is happening tonight (April 20). The Verzuz series organizer wrote on IG, "Let’s get back to the LOVE of music this Monday 8pm est🍿 less will be more & sounds will be fixed🙏🏽 Sound checks done 🙌🏽."

Iconic singer-songwriter Babyface posted on his Instagram page, "Thank you everyone for being there for us." New Jack Swing originator Teddy Riley added, "Let's get back to the love of music this Monday 8pm! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

The original battle on Saturday left most viewers disappointed, but the virtual concert reportedly broke the Instagram Live viewership record. Over 400,000 users tuned into the faceoff at one point. Plus, the event dominated the trending topics section on Twitter.

Riley vs. Babyface spawned countless memes across the internet. A lot of the jokes were focused on the fact that Riley (52) and Babyface (61) were probably too old to understand how social media works. Even R&B legend Toni Braxton tweeted, "Are we really starting over? I’m sorry I gotta make dinner this is like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones."

