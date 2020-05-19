Swizz Beatz Calls On Jermaine Dupri To Help Set Up 'Verzuz' Battle Featuring 112 & Jagged Edge

Will the world get to see an all-ATL faceoff between the two bands?

(AllHipHop News) So far, the Verzuz series on Instagram Live has included battles highlighting producer vs producer, songwriter vs songwriter, singer vs singer, and rapper vs rapper. There was even talk about the first contest with a woman (Alicia Keys) competing against a man (John Legend).

However, the Verzuz audience has yet to see one group take on another group. That could change. While talking with his partner Timbaland, Verzuz co-curator Swizz expressed interest in seeing Atlanta-bred R & B quartets 112 and Jagged Edge go head to head on IG LIve.

"[Jermaine Dupri,] keep that same energy. Jagged Edge versus 112. Can you make that happen, JD? Because a lot of people say what they want to see. But can you pick up the phone and make that happen? I would love to see Jagged Edge versus 112. Get them on the phone, JD. Let's go," said Swizz during the Instagram Live broadcast. Timbaland then added, "Come on now, don't play no games."

Both Jagged Edge and 112 rose to national prominence in the mid-1990s. After signing to Dupri's So So Def label, JE rattled off hit records like "Let's Get Married," "Promise," and "Where The Party At." Bad Boy Entertainment's 112 hit the Top 20 with songs like "Only You," "Cupid," and "Peaches & Cream."

Swizz and Timbaland also discussed other Verzuz dream matches such as Maxwell vs D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill vs Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott vs Pharrell Williams. Timbo called on Fat Joe to step into the arena too. Meanwhile, a Verzuz event with Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes appears to be on a path to taking place.