Swizz Beatz Explains Why His Son Wore A Terrifying Mask To The Grammys

(AllHipHop News) Swizz Beatz thought his 19-year-old son Prince Nasir was "super brave" when he wore skeleton-inspired make-up to the Grammys last month.

The family attended the ceremony to support the musician's wife Alicia Keys, who was hosting the prizegiving, but it was Nasir who made headlines with his disguise.

The aspiring DJ and producer, who performs as his artist alter-ego, Note Marcato, had fans online guessing his identity, as he appeared in the make-up he wears for his shows - and his dad, real name Kasseem Dean, couldn't be more proud.

“I thought he was super brave,” he said while speaking at a one-night art exhibit and party for Marriott Bonvoy and American Express card members at the West Hollywood EDITION Hotel.

“One thing that we do in the household is we let our kids express themselves, and he just showed up as his character, Note Marcato, and I was like, ‘You know we’re going to the Grammys right?’ And he’s like, ‘Mm hmm, I’m going like this.'”

He added: “You know... I thought it really worked for him.”

Swizz shares Nasir with ex Nicole Levy. He also has son Kasseem Dean, Jr. with ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere and daughter Nicole with Jahna Sabastian.

He and Alicia wed in 2010 and share two sons - Egypt, nine, and Genesis, five.