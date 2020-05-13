AllHipHop
Swizz Beatz On Alicia Keys & John Legend 'Verzuz' Battle: That's Done

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Battle Of The Keys" would be the first woman vs man and first instrument-based matchup.

(AllHipHop News) The Swizz Beatz and Timbaland-curated Verzuz series is one of the few silver linings to emerge from the deadly COVID-19 crisis. Legendary artists have entertained millions of people in self-quarantine over the last several weeks.

Following the internet-breaking Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott presentation, a highly-anticipated musical competition between rappers Nelly and Ludacris is taking place on Instagram Live this weekend. Another Verzuz contest between R&B superstars is likely coming in the near future as well.

During an interview on Power 106, John Legend told Nick Cannon he wanted to step into the ring against fellow pianist/singer Alicia Keys. Swizz Beatz then revealed he is already putting in work to see his Grammy-winning wife faceoff with the EGOT recipient.

"Battle of the keys- that's done. I can tell you right now, that's done," responded Swizz when asked by Joe Budden on IG Live about a possible Alicia Keys versus John Legend matchup. "We got fifteen celebrations that's done already. That's done. It's only piano, by the way. Don't talk to me unless it's the piano."

The superproducer added, "You can't talk to Alicia Keys unless you got the keys. What you gonna do? Sing a song? No. It's only about the keys. If you can't move your fingers like this... it don't matter. Don't talk to me about no other people. And I love that it's a male and a female bringing the creativity back to the music and the music back to the people. Play an instrument in your life for God's sake."

Swizz Beatz also talked about wanting to set up Verzuz battles featuring rap legends like Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, and LL Cool J. Additionally, the Poison album creator expressed interest in wanting to establish a fund where Hip Hop pioneers, such as DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash, would receive a minimum of $1 million for their immeasurable contributions to the culture. 

