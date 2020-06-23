Swizz Beatz Sorry For Threatening To Shoot Down Drake's Plane!

Swizzy apologized for getting a little too nice during an interview on Instagram Live where he called out Drake.

(AllHipHop News) Producer Swizz Beatz has publicly apologized for blasting Drake as a "little guy" over the leak of an old song the Canadian had recorded with fellow rapper Busta Rhymes.

The collaboration in question, titled "Stay Down," surfaced online last week and dates back to around 2013, when the two MCs were briefly label mates at Cash Money Records.

Beatz was apparently also involved in the making of the tune, which features an old beat by the late J. Dilla, who died in 2006, and he expressed his frustration at the track's leak in a weekend Instagram Live chat for his close pal Busta's Zone Radio show.

During the discussion, Beatz indicated Drake had held up the original release of the song years ago, despite the producer's best efforts, and he suspected members of the "Toosie Slide" hitmaker's team were behind the unauthorized release now.

Beatz went on to suggest he had reached his wit's end regarding the situation, adding his "filter (was) burnt", before taking aim at Drake: "Because at the end of the day, n##gas is p##sy for real" he remarked.

Busta attempted to calm Beatz down by insisting the collaboration was more about Drake wanting to work on a Dilla beat, but Alicia Keys' husband continued to vent his anger, and made reference to the rap superstar's private plane, named Air Drake: "It's cool. That's a little kid... That's a little guy...," he ranted. "It's no personal things... If it was personal we'd shoot your plane out the sky."

Hours later, Beatz began to regret his candid comments and shared a video apology on his social media pages on Sunday, admitting he had been a little tipsy during the interview.

"I was in the wrong space, I was in the wrong energy...," he told fans. "I definitely spoke on some things that I definitely shouldn't have spoke on.

"Although I might feel a certain way about a certain person, and different things like that, as a G (gangster), I'm man enough to say that I did that on the wrong platform and I wasn't supposed to do that like that, because I wouldn't respect somebody else if they did that like that."

Drake has yet to comment on the drama, but his affiliate Nessel 'Chubbs' Beezer took to his Instagram Stories timeline to rebuff Beatz's statement.

"We Don't Need No Apology," he wrote. "Its Clear You Don't Like Us So Act That Same Way When You See Us. P##sy.."