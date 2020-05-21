Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Cardi B Win Webby Awards

A variety of movers and shakers from the Hip-Hop community won big at the Webby Awards.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B, Rihanna, and Tom Hanks are among the winners for the 2020 Webby Awards.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker has landed the Webby People's Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social) for her Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand.

Rapper Cardi B picked up the Webby Award and People's Voice Award for Fashion & Lifestyle (Video) for her Nails advertisement with Reebok.

The Webby Award for Comedy (Video) went to Squarespace's "Make It With" Idris Elba campaign, while Lil Nas X's Panini video was named the winner of the People's Voice Award for Best Art Direction (Video).

Other winners included basketball icon LeBron James (Best User Interface (Websites) for ESPN's Welcome to Bron Bron Land), hit fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" (Volumetric/6-Degrees of Freedom (Video) for The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience), and Saturday Night Live (People's Voice Award for Best Use of Stories (Social).

There were also new prizes for stars using their online presence for good during the coronavirus pandemic, with Special Achievement honors for DJ D-Nice (Webby Artist of the Year), and Swizz Beatz and Timbaland (Webby Break the Internet Award).