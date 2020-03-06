If you were looking to check out the hottest music, tech and entertainment at SXSW, forget it.

(AllHipHop News) SXSW's organizers have canceled the annual conference due of concerns associated with the coronavirus and released a statement about the Austin, TX-based event.

"Based on the recommendation of our public health official and director of public health and after consultation with our city manager I've gone ahead and declared a local disaster. And along with that issued an order that cancels SXSW this year," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler said, later calling the cancelation "unfortunate."

This is the first time in the 34 years of SXSW that the annual festival has been canceled. "This is not a panic-based decision," said Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

The primary issue is the closeness of the attendees and the potential of affected individuals from other areas coming into Austin. Over 100 different countries convene at SXSW. In 2019, SXSW attendance swelled to over 417,400 people covering topics like music, movies, tech, and other forms of progressive entertainment.

The organizers of SXSW were pleased at the governmental mandate.

"We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation," the statement said.

There is the potential for some of the SXSW experience to translate into online transmissions for those 2020 badge owners.