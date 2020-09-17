AllHipHop
SZA & Issa Rae Talk Drinking Vs Smoking, Cheating, Getting Dragged Online & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Hit Different" performer shares her thoughts on facing backlash from social media users.

(AllHipHop News) Top Dawg Entertainment singer-songwriter SZA and Insecure creator Issa Rae recently connected for a remote discussion. The two entertainers took part in Billboard's "Quizzed" series.

This episode featured Rae asking SZA questions about Insecure. They also discussed other topics like drinking alcohol vs smoking weed and cheating on a “Lawrence type guy” which refers to Jay Ellis's character on the HBO show.

At one point, SZA spoke about facing the wrath of the Internet. Many celebrities have experienced being "canceled" by social media users for specific comments or actions their detractors viewed as problematic.

"My manager's a Pisces. He be hurting my feelings. He don't care," conveyed SZA. "I be like, 'I'm getting dragged on the internet. I think I'm going to lose it. He'll be like, 'That's life.' Or he'll be like, 'Put your phone away.'"

Rae responded, "That's why I don't take internet dragging seriously because any problem where you can be like, 'Oh, I hate this... [pushes a button on a tablet]. Oh, it's over.' It's not a real problem if you can just log out. It's literally not real."

SZA then referenced a moment from her life. The Ctrl album creator said, "You don't be paranoid that real people in the street know what happened on the internet and they be thinking that when you meet them? I was going through a deep internet dragging, and I went to Starbucks. I'm like, 'I just know she's thinking about that sh*t.'" 

