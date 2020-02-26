SZA & Justin Timberlake Release New Collaboration "The Other Side"

Listen to the new song produced by Grammy and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

(AllHipHop News) The cast of the forthcoming DreamWorks Animation motion picture Trolls World Tour includes Justin Timberlake voicing one of the characters. Timberlake also contributed to the movie's soundtrack.

JT linked up with R & B songstress SZA for a record titled "The Other Side." The Ludwig Göransson-produced collaboration showed up on SZA's official YouTube channel and streaming services this morning.

Timberlake is serving as the executive producer for Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, and Chris Stapleton are also expected to appear on the album.

In 2016, Justin Timberlake scored a #1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with "Can't Stop The Feeling!" off the original Trolls soundtrack. The former *NSYNC member recently worked with Meek Mill on the rap star's "Believe" single which peaked at #90 on the Hot 100.