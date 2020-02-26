AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

SZA & Justin Timberlake Release New Collaboration "The Other Side"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the new song produced by Grammy and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson.

(AllHipHop News) The cast of the forthcoming DreamWorks Animation motion picture Trolls World Tour includes Justin Timberlake voicing one of the characters. Timberlake also contributed to the movie's soundtrack.

JT linked up with R&B songstress SZA for a record titled "The Other Side." The Ludwig Göransson-produced collaboration showed up on SZA's official YouTube channel and streaming services this morning.

Timberlake is serving as the executive producer for Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, and Chris Stapleton are also expected to appear on the album. 

In 2016, Justin Timberlake scored a #1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with "Can't Stop The Feeling!" off the original Trolls soundtrack. The former *NSYNC member recently worked with Meek Mill on the rap star's "Believe" single which peaked at #90 on the Hot 100.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rappers Team With Mitchell & Ness And The Bleacher Report To Remix NBA Jerseys

Hip-Hop and basketball are in a very intimate relationship and the union gets tighter with this NBA Remix collection with Bleacher Report and Mitchell & Ness.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Juniornai

Saudi Arabia Targeting Female Rapper Over Video Shot In Mecca

Saudi authorities want a female rapper locked up for disrespectfully representing the city of Mecca.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Juniornai

Bill Cosby Rep Says Weinstein Verdict Is A "Sad Day" In America

Bill Cosby's spokesman issued a crazy statement in the wake of Harvey Wenstein's conviction for raping women.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Posts Meme About R. Kelly & Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter

Fiddy is back to his old ways on the Gram.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tomi504Boy

Cardi B Previews Snippet Of A Song From Her Sophomore Album Studio Sessions

Belcalis wants people to put some respect on her name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent's 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Album Reaches 9-Time Platinum Status

The G-Unit general just collected more plaques.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Usher Debuts "Confessions Part III" Song During Live Performance

Did the singer confess to having an STD?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Has One More Chance To Track Down Rick Ross

50 Cent has until the end of March to figure out how to get Rick Ross into court to testify about a leaked sex tape.

Nolan Strong

Kobe Bryant's Wife Sues Over Deadly Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's wife is going after the owners of the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA superstar and their daughter Gianna.

AllHipHop Staff

Royce Da 5'9" Hopes To Help The Next Generation With ‘The Allegory’ Album

Nearly every track on the project was produced by Nickel Nine.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357