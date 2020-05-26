AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

SZA On Deluxe Version Of 'Ctrl' Album: Never Said The Deluxe Was Dead

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Could a "music dump" be on the way?

(AllHipHop News) It has been three years since SZA released her debut studio album Ctrl. Fans of the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress have been patiently waiting to get a new body of work.

On Monday afternoon, SZA took to Twitter to suggest she may have some unreleased tunes arriving soon. She tweeted, "So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me."

Eventually, one Twitter user asked SZA about the supposed Ctrl deluxe version. The New Jersey-raised vocalist responded, "It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore started something new .. I was wrong lol."

In order to clear up any confusion about the extended edition of her LP, SZA returned to the social media site on Tuesday morning. She posted, "Never said the Deluxe was dead y’all asked what HAPPENED to it lmao I jus said I kept it pushing n never put it out by mistake."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

RichBX

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Wayne Offers To Jump On A Song With YBN Cordae

Weezy says he "f*cks with" the Maryland emcee "because he be spitting."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future Earns Highest First-Week Album Sales Of His Solo Career With 'High Off Life'

Polo G also had an impressive week with more than 129 million streams for his new LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Addresses Racism In Tinychat Forum During Instagram Live Session

The 'Hot Pink' album creator also talks about her "Dindu Nuffin" song and her 4c hair texture.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kim Kardashian Post Sweet Message To Kanye For 7th Anniversary

Despite the reports of problems in their relationship, Kim took to Instagram to show off her love for Kanye West

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Kevin Hart Wants "Cancel Culture" Canceled

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down with Oprah Winfrey to insist everyone should have a chance to grow and move on from past mistakes.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Star Stormzy Takes His Book Publishing Company To Another Level

Stormzy has a new instructional book series coming out through his own #Merky Books imprint and publishing giant penguin.

AllHipHop Staff

by

herio12

Former LA Dodger, Carl Crawford, Deals With “Heavy Heart” After Double Drowning

Still grieving and processing, Carl Crawford opens up about the double drowning that took place in his own home.

Maria Myraine

by

BigBrain