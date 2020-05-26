SZA On Deluxe Version Of 'Ctrl' Album: Never Said The Deluxe Was Dead

Could a "music dump" be on the way?

(AllHipHop News) It has been three years since SZA released her debut studio album Ctrl. Fans of the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress have been patiently waiting to get a new body of work.

On Monday afternoon, SZA took to Twitter to suggest she may have some unreleased tunes arriving soon. She tweeted, "So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me."

Eventually, one Twitter user asked SZA about the supposed Ctrl deluxe version. The New Jersey-raised vocalist responded, "It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and it didn’t matter anymore started something new .. I was wrong lol."

In order to clear up any confusion about the extended edition of her LP, SZA returned to the social media site on Tuesday morning. She posted, "Never said the Deluxe was dead y’all asked what HAPPENED to it lmao I jus said I kept it pushing n never put it out by mistake."