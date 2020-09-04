AllHipHop
SZA's Back With Self-Directed "Hit Different" Music Video Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the visuals for Solána's latest collaboration.

(AllHipHop News) SZA fans have been patiently waiting for the songstress to come back with new music. The TDE representative garnered widespread acclaim for 2017's Ctrl, and her supporters wanted to hear a follow-up album as soon as possible.

It appears SZA may be ready to offer another project in the near future. She returned on Friday with the music video for "Hit Different" featuring fellow R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign. The Neptunes produced the track, and SZA (under her birth name Solána) directed the MV.

After what seemed to be some friction with Top Dawg Entertainment over releasing her next body of work, SZA shouted out the label on Twitter. Specifically, she showed love to TDE president Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

"THANK YOU TO THE MAGICAL @jacobcollier and @tydollasign and @iamstillpunch and every single person on my team. I really [can't] explain the support. Everybody having patience while winging it [with] me +encouraging me the entire time. I love and appreciate you beyond measure. 🙏🏽 ❤️#TDE," posted SZA.

