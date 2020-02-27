AllHipHop
SZA Talks Working With Justin Timberlake On "The Other Side" Single

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Daniel Russell-directed visuals for the track pay homage to Hip Hop videos of the 1990s.

(AllHipHop News) R&B singer-songwriter Solana "SZA" Rowe and Pop icon Justin Timberlake currently have the #1 song on the US iTunes chart. "The Other Side" is also one of the top trending music videos on YouTube.

It appears SZA and JT have a potential smash hit on their hands. The track was written by Timberlake, Rowe, Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Sarah Aarons specifically for Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” says SZA. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”

Besides voicing a character named Branch in DreamWorks Animation's Trolls World Tour, Timberlake is also executive producing the soundtrack alongside Göransson. The album will also feature contributions from Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, and more.

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” states Timberlake. “Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part."

He continues, "Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available on March 13 via RCA Records. The Trolls World Tour motion picture is scheduled to hit North American theaters on April 17. 

