T.I. & 50 Cent Accuse Each Other Of Being A Snitch

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tip is still calling out the "bully" to accept a hits-for-hits faceoff.

(AllHipHop News) What was supposed to be the build-up to a possible Verzuz match between T.I. and 50 Cent has turned into a personal clash online. Both rappers are now accusing the other of working with law enforcement.

"👀Why you make me do this Neega @MichaelBlackson voice. 😆 This the first song I’m a play you so Tuff T.O.S," tweeted 50 along with old footage of T.I. appearing in a Crime Stoppers commerical mashed-up with G-Unit's "You So Tough" song.

The Atlanta emcee fired back with a comment on 50 Cent's Instagram page. He also added his own IG post referring to the Queens native's alleged involvement in the incarceration of former New York City drug lord Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff.

T.I. wrote in the caption:

I'll take this as an acceptance of this catalog challenge. YEEESSSSSIR-SKI‼️ @verzuztv @therealswizzz @timbaland WE GOT HIM‼️😎HE BIT THE BAIT‼️ SET THIS SH*T UP SO I CAN FINALLY SHUT THIS WATERMELON HEAD, INVISIBLE NECK ASS N*GGA UP ONCE AND FOR ALL‼️ As far as this clip goes...it's cute... old, outdated, & in poor taste (much like your catalog @50cent😉)... however I prefer FACTS‼️ AND THE FACT REMAINS... I HAVE NEVER GIVEN ANY INFORMATION TO ANY FORM OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AT ANYTIME IN LIFE TO GET ANYBODY ANY TIME FOR ANY CRIME‼️ Supreme told me to ask @50cent if he can say the same??? 🤔 WELL THATS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT SO.... let's set this date & select ya songs off that 1hot album you got & let's lay your lil overrated, outdated, steroid inflated ass catalog to rest. RIP to @50cent catalog 🙏🏽 I seen you bully all them NY n*ggaz for years... 👑NOT DA KING THO N*GGA👑‼️ "You Got Da Right 1" #BringMeDaBully😈

