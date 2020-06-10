AllHipHop
T.I. & 50 Cent Help Bring Awareness To Tamla Horsford's Death Case

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A family lawyer releases a letter suggesting the Georgia woman was murdered.

(AllHipHop News) As the #BlackLivesMatter movement has become the top news story for weeks, more attention is being placed on other less-publicized questionable deaths of other African-Americans. Hip Hop stars T.I. and 50 Cent used their respective platforms to bring attention to one particular person in Georgia.

The family of Tamla Horsford is seeking a more extensive review into the Forsyth County woman's mysterious passing in 2018. The mother of five was found dead in the backyard the morning after she attended a house party with a group of white women.

"Where is the investigation on this one? SMH🤦‍♂️," wrote 50 Cent on his Instagram page. T.I. posted about the case on IG too, and the Hustle Gang leader's caption simply read, "FYI."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced the Tamla Horsford case was closed because investigators said they found no evidence of foul play. Family attorney Ralph Fernandez claimed he reviewed the evidence and believes "homicide is a strong possibility.”

According to Fernandez, Horsford was apparently involved in a struggle at the home. He also claimed evidence at the scene was disposed of, witnesses provided conflicting statements, and no photographs were taken during the autopsy of Tamla's body. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations' Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement claiming the department conducted an autopsy and photographs were taken. As of June 8, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to have the GBI reopen the investigation if Fernandez offers new information about the case.

