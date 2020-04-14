AllHipHop, All Def, Dr. Arabia Mollette and Tip "T.I." Harris join forces to stop COVID-19 with #HipHopStaysHome!

(AllHipHop News) The COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging through the Brown and Black community at an alarming rate, according to numerous reports. AllHipHop.com, All Def have teamed up to launch the #HipHopStaysHome Challenge in an effort to encourage. Brown and Black communities to find activities to do in their homes

"We must take a stand for the culture and remind people to stay home and stay safe. This too shall pass,“ stated Tip "T.I." Harris in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities on a global level, according to a recent New York Times article, “Black Americans are being hit especially hard,” the report says. “Figures from several U.S states and cities show a disturbing trend: The coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing black people,” the article adds.

“The #HipHopStaysHome Challenge is a movement that we are very passionate about at AllHipHop and All Def because we are just trying to find safe and innovative ways of how to spend time at home with your family and loved ones while being on your phones. At the end of the day, all we want is for you to stay home and stay safe,” mentioned Chuck Creekmur, CEO of AllHipHop.

The movement also includes renowned ER doctor Dr. Arabia Mollette who has worked tirelessly and steadfastly on the frontlines against the coronavirus pandemic and other ailments.

"I am happy to partner with AllHipHop.com and All Def for the #HipHopStaysHome Challenge. It is imperative for everyone to stay home during this time since our communities are being heavily affected. So, let's come together to fight this virus and flatten the curve," Dr. Arabia Mollette, NYC Emergency Physician, stated.

#HipHopStaysHome Challenge debuts Tuesday, April 14th on AllHipHop, All Def platforms and it will receive video submissions from viewers at home including some celebrities and also members of the Hip-Hop community. Using the hashtag, the Hip-Hop Community will submit video footage of the things they enjoy, whether alone or with their family.

Some examples are cooking with the kids, video-gaming, playing cards, baking cookies, cleaning the garage, working out, parents reading with their kids, Netflix watch parties - anything that is fun, playful, comedic as long as you stay home while reminding people that #HipHopStaysHome.

The daily videos will be uploaded into a single longer-video and will be posted weekly on All Def.

The first week will see videos from T.I., Royce Da 5’9", Just Blaze, Tokyo Jetz, Solo Lucci, MC Lyte, Baron Davis, Chuck D, YSN Flow, Dee-1, K-Foxx and others are joining every day.