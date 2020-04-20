T.I. and NBA vet Al Harrington link on 4/20 Day to put out merch that's raising money for COVID-19

While many of using 4/20 as a free "get high" day, others are putting their influence and business to the model to raise money for those impacted by COVID-19.

When NBA vet Al Harrington hopped into the cannabis game with his company Viola, he had no idea how his grand hustle would propel them into being the nation’s leading premium quality weed company linked to purpose and charity.

But it did and it attracted T.I., known for his undeniable hustle, to the table.

Particularly now, when the world is at an all-time crisis, the two visionaries have come up with a way to tap into one of Hip-Hop’s national pass times and fundraising for those in need.

“I’m a huge supporter of Al and the work he’s done with Viola and the larger community,” says Rapper and AKOO Founder T.I. “As another African American entrepreneur, it’s an honor to be working alongside such a legendary figure in the cannabis space and this is only the beginning. There’s so much more to come.”

The rapper/ actor/ mogul has committed his apparel company AKOO Clothing, to work with Harrington and Viola to create a capsule that includes two branded T-shirts made from soft hand cotton-poly jersey fabrication with a better-quality finish.

Merch should be attractive as both are solid body with a rib collar neck, double-needle stitch detailing and a front chest screen graphic that pays homage to the vibe of the day, cannabis culture.

“With 4/20 being such an important part of the cannabis lifestyle, I wanted this collaboration to be meaningful - really speaking to the purpose, mission, and culture behind the Viola brand, says Al Harrington, Founder of Viola. “T.I. is a long-time friend, successful entrepreneur and Viola supporter, so this collaboration was a natural fit.”