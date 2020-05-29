T.I. Calls For People Of Color To Take Part In #BlackOutDay2020 To Protest Oppression

The "King of the South" is asking Americans to not spend any money for a full day.

(AllHipHop News) The killing of George Floyd while in police custody has led to demonstrations across the country. For the third night, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis to demand that prosecutors charge the four officers involved in Floyd's death.

Tip "T.I." Harris is promoting a different method to promote the need for systemic change in America. The rapper/entrepreneur went on Instagram to ask his followers to take part in a national boycott.

"Nobody spend SH*T on this day‼️ IF you Give AF about the murders, lynchings, & oppression of people of color!!! #USorELSE✊🏽 #BlackoutDay2020 #July7th," wrote T.I. in an IG caption.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died after Caucasian police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for over seven minutes. Floyd was handcuffed and laying on the ground at the time. The incident was captured on video.

Anger in Minneapolis spiked again overnight following Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman's statement at an afternoon press conference. Freeman told the public, "There is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge."