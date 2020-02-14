T.I. Calls On Democratic Presidential Candidates To Address A Police Violence Video

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday, Tip "T.I." Harris posted a video to Instagram of police officers attempting to apprehend an unidentified Black person. The graphic footage shows one cop punching the man in the face numerous times as he is being held down on the ground.

By the end of the clip, over a dozen officers arrived on the scene. It is not clear why the man was being detained or where the incident took place. At one point, a witness can be heard saying, "He's foaming at the mouth."

T.I. tagged current Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Bernie Sanders in his IG post. He wants them to address the situation.

The Grand Hustle founder wrote in the caption: