T.I., Cardi B & Chance The Rapper Announce Auditions For Season 2 Of 'Rhythm + Flow'

Who will be the next aspiring rap star to win the reality television program?

(AllHipHop News) Netflix's Hip Hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow, crowned Inglewood, California emcee D Smoke as the winner of the first season in 2019. The popular show is officially coming back for another installment.

Last year, recording artists Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar, Chancelor "Chance The Rapper" Bennett, and Tip “T.I.” Harris served as judges for Rhythm + Flow. All three chart-topping entertainers are returning for season two.

"Me & @Tip and @iamcardib. ARE BACK FOR SEASON TWO OF #RhythmAndFlow IF U THINK U GOT WHAT IT TAKES GO TO http://rhythmandflow.com AND UPLOAD A VIDEO!!! THIS IS REAL YALL TAG SOMEBODY I NEED TO SEE 👀👀, tweeted Chance The Rapper.

T.I. posted, "Excited to announce that @rhythmflow will [be] back for Season 2!!! Things aren’t easy right now, so let’s show the world some love. Flex your talent by dropping your audition below and make sure you go to http://RhythmAndFlow.com to officially submit - we want to see you on S2!!!"

Cardi B added, "Excited to announce that @rhythmflow will be back for Season 2! Things aren’t easy right now, so let’s show the world some love. Show us your talent and make sure you go to http://RhythmAndFlow.com to officially submit your audition - we want to see you on S2!"

Besides the three permanent stars, Rhythm + Flow also featured numerous other celebrities appearing as mentors, collaborators, and guest judges. Nipsey Hussle, Killer Mike, Quavo, Fat Joe, Royce Da 5'9”, John Legend, Big Boi, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, King Los, and more music industry insiders took part in S1.