AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

T.I., Cardi B & Chance The Rapper Announce Auditions For Season 2 Of 'Rhythm + Flow'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who will be the next aspiring rap star to win the reality television program?

(AllHipHop News) Netflix's Hip Hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow, crowned Inglewood, California emcee D Smoke as the winner of the first season in 2019. The popular show is officially coming back for another installment.

Last year, recording artists Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar, Chancelor "Chance The Rapper" Bennett, and Tip “T.I.” Harris served as judges for Rhythm + Flow. All three chart-topping entertainers are returning for season two.

"Me & @Tip and @iamcardib. ARE BACK FOR SEASON TWO OF #RhythmAndFlow IF U THINK U GOT WHAT IT TAKES GO TO http://rhythmandflow.com AND UPLOAD A VIDEO!!! THIS IS REAL YALL TAG SOMEBODY I NEED TO SEE 👀👀, tweeted Chance The Rapper.

T.I. posted, "Excited to announce that @rhythmflow will [be] back for Season 2!!! Things aren’t easy right now, so let’s show the world some love. Flex your talent by dropping your audition below and make sure you go to http://RhythmAndFlow.com to officially submit - we want to see you on S2!!!"

Cardi B added, "Excited to announce that @rhythmflow will be back for Season 2! Things aren’t easy right now, so let’s show the world some love. Show us your talent and make sure you go to http://RhythmAndFlow.com to officially submit your audition - we want to see you on S2!"

Besides the three permanent stars, Rhythm + Flow also featured numerous other celebrities appearing as mentors, collaborators, and guest judges. Nipsey Hussle, Killer Mike, Quavo, Fat Joe, Royce Da 5'9”, John Legend, Big Boi, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled,  King Los, and more music industry insiders took part in S1.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rapper Slim Thug Has Coronavirus

Rap star Slim Thug said he took every precaution, but he still was stricken with the coronavirus and now he has a message to all of his fans.

Mike Winslow

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper Return To Netflix "Rhythm + Flow" Season 2

Last year's winner D-Smoke went on to get a record deal with Empire Records and is now noted as one of the premier new artists in 2020. Will season 2 find another dope rapper?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Meek Mill Admits To Being "Extremely Sick" In Recent Months

The 32-year-old rapper tweeted about having "flu-like" symptoms.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

by

Noname

Cardi B Calls Out Celebrities & Donald Trump's Mixed Messages On Coronavirus

The Grammy winner has a few words for her detractors and her followers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Trolls Casanova After Careless Video Shoot During Coronavirus Outbreak

50 Cent, fans, and media challenge Casanova to step up and take responsibility for his poor decision to joke about COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutor Fights Tekashi 6ix9ine's Release Over Coronavirus Fear

Tekashi 6ix9ine's hope for freedom in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic could be dashed by the very same prosecutor who sent him to prison.

GrouchyGreg

Lil Kim Announces Tory Lanez As An Executive Producer For Her Next Album

Kimberly Jones and Daystar Peterson connected in the studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa