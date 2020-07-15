T.I. Celebrates Tiny's Birthday With A Post About "Lifetime Entanglement"

The emcee/podcaster sent love and light to his queen.

(AllHipHop News) It appears Jada Pinkett Smith has officially added a new term to the pop culture lexicon. Thanks to an über-viral Red Table Talk episode, Smith's use of "entanglement" to describe her extra-marital relationship with August Alsina has opened the door for others to embrace that characterization too.

For example, Tip "T.I." Harris took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's birthday on July 14. The expediTIously podcast host posted an emoji-filled message for Tameka "Tiny" Harris. At one point, he wrote, "May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement. (😉just had to)."

There have been rumors for years that T.I. was unfaithful to Tiny throughout their 10-year marriage. In 2016, the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle reality show couple was reportedly close to getting a divorce before they eventually reconciled.

T.I. wrote on Instagram: