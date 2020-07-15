T.I. Celebrates Tiny's Birthday With A Post About "Lifetime Entanglement"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) It appears Jada Pinkett Smith has officially added a new term to the pop culture lexicon. Thanks to an über-viral Red Table Talk episode, Smith's use of "entanglement" to describe her extra-marital relationship with August Alsina has opened the door for others to embrace that characterization too.
For example, Tip "T.I." Harris took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's birthday on July 14. The expediTIously podcast host posted an emoji-filled message for Tameka "Tiny" Harris. At one point, he wrote, "May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement. (😉just had to)."
There have been rumors for years that T.I. was unfaithful to Tiny throughout their 10-year marriage. In 2016, the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle reality show couple was reportedly close to getting a divorce before they eventually reconciled.
T.I. wrote on Instagram:
Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life‼️May nothing bring u down‼️
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
We walked through the fire and roasted marshmallows brown🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
We got it out the mud but it's still shining bright as they come💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎20 yrs ago we met at the mall where you told me I was too young🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨
So we smoked,got high together and never came back💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨
We share memories that can never be replaced....a bond that nothing can break⚒⚔️🛠⛓🔒🔗 20 times on 7/14 We've found so many different ways to celebrate you and you magnificent existence....and this one shall be no different💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝
May nothing hurtful harmful or dangerous
Interrupt this Lifetime Entanglement
(😉just had to)😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you 😍and totally forgot about 😍the view🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝 🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝🏝
They told me I can't have no mo 🔫s & I promise I tried🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ but now I got a brand NEW 45' next to me on my side😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈
Happy Gday Mrs.H🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊
Onwards and Upwards Love Bug‼️