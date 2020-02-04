T.I. Congratulates 21 Savage & J. Cole On Winning Their First Grammy Award

(AllHipHop News) The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards featured several rap stars winning golden gramophones for the first time. For example, Atlanta's 21 Savage and Fayetteville's J. Cole collected a Grammy for "A Lot" (Best Rap Song).

Three-time Grammy winner Tip "T.I." Harris took the opportunity to applaud his fellow southern rhymers on getting recognized by the Recording Academy. T.I. posted on Instagram, "Congrats Kings 👑👑 @21savage @realcoleworld."

After earning his initial Grammy, 21 Savage celebrated by posting photos of him and his mother to IG. The I Am > I Was creator wrote, "Big 4L thank you mama for making me and thank the @recordingacademy who would of ever thought...yessirskiiii!!!!!"

Other people to take home their first Grammy in 2020 included Tyler, The Creator, Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Last year saw Cardi B, Young Thug, Future, Jay Rock, H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, and Ella Mai win their first Grammy Award.