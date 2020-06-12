AllHipHop
T.I. Disses President Trump Over Juneteenth Troll

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. is calling out President Trump and his gaslighting for hosting a rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(AllHipHop News) The President is playing games and Mr. Grand Hustle himself has his keen eye on Trump's disrespectful political moves.

He wants everyone else to peep the game too.

T.I. hopes that everybody is watching the president with their third eye.

And if you don’t know what your third eye is, or can’t easily locate it, he hopes that Blacks can at least open the ones they see with.

Mostly because the moves that the president has been making are clearly offensive and wicked.

… wicked in a way that could not just hurt our feelings but destroy us, if we take “the bait.”

In a post on Instagram, the “Trouble Man” says the POTUS’ latest announcement is silently beckoning racists to antagonize his people, who are vulnerable.

“This feeling like bait... a plot to impact & endanger more of our people on OUR emancipation day. Be sure to evaluate all details thoroughly before engaging. 🤷🏽‍♂️Was just on my spirit this morning. #IssaDogWhistle

What is he talking about?

President Donald Trump has recently announced his first public rally after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The location will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the city where the largest race riot in American history transpired. The riot destroyed one of the most successful Black communities because they were self-sufficient and reliant, almost 100 years ago in 1921.

To make it even more dastardly, he is proposing to have this rally of red necks on June 19th, which is Juneteeth, the day that many celebrate as African Americans liberation day from slavery.

