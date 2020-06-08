T.I. Gives Fiery Speech, Lil Baby Ludacris Support HBCU Students

T.I. gave an exceptional speech to HBCU students over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star T.I. gave a rallying speech to a crowd in Atlanta over the weekend at an event hosted by National Action Network's Youth Director, Mary-Pat Hector.

T.I. was one of the guest speakers at the #HBCUs4BlackLives rally at Celopas R. Johnson Park, where Lil Baby and Ludacris were also on hand to lead demonstrator to a protest in front of Atlanta City Hall.

“Don’t let anybody else commandeer your mission. Don’t let nobody else who don’t have justice and peace on their heart, who don’t have change in their heart, get out here and undermine your movement, T.I. said according to Radio.com.

“America has an incredible debt to pay. And for those of us who ain’t a part of repaying that debt, all we got to do is get the hell out the way," T.I. said.

Organizers demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and Jamarion Robinson, who were both killed by police officers who have yet to be charged.

T.I. has been out in the streets protesting since the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25th.

He is also backing a national blackout/boycott slated for July 7.