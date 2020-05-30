AllHipHop
T.I. Goes After Trump For Perverting One Of His Best Known Hits!

Maria Myraine

T.I. disapproves of Trump's use of one of his most successful singles for his political agenda!

(AllHipHop News) We all know President Trump isn’t the greatest at making decisions (no need to elaborate there).

For one of his recent political video ads on Snapchat attacking his Democratic rival Joe Biden, Trump sampled T.I.’s single, “Whatever You Like.”

"I know u got plans for my people that are contrary to OUR BEST INTERESTS. Make no mistake... WE AINT ON THE SAME SIDE. Whatever U ARE,IM NOT!!!! Be CLEAR!!!! I have a family, I have children, I have ancestors that I WILL NOT LET DOWN," T.I. fumed.

If you’re familiar, the Jim Jonsin-produced smash charted on the Billboard 200 in 2008, debuting at the No. 1 spot.

Who would want one of their most successful singles to be manipulated for Trump’s political agenda?

“I don’t want Joe Biden, need Joe Biden. Long as you’ve got me, you don’t need Joe Biden," the weird political ad states.

Twisting the original lyrics to fit his agenda in this political attack was a big NO for Clifford “T.I.” Harris. And one of the ATL rapper’s representatives also quickly released a statement.

“Trump and his team (out of desperation for his campaign) have circulated a campaign video post throughout social media that includes the unauthorized use of T.I.’s song, along with edited images of him and Joe Biden. The video distorts lyrics from his #1 charting song by misrepresenting the words through text language and distortion of his recorded voice.”

The rep continued made it clear that T.I. never authorized the President, nor gave his consent to use the song - especially one that endorses him, and attacks Joe Biden.

“It is sad but expected, that this President would stoop so low.”

