T.I. Interviews Former US Surgeon General About COVID-19's Impact On Black People

The Black community has been terribly impacted by the novel coronavirus and T.I. speaks with the former surgeon general on how to stay safe - and alive.

(AllHipHop News) T.I. is really smart.

Smarter than you can imagine. Sure you’ve seen some public missteps and some toxic masculinity displayed in his opinions about women’s health and roles in society, but that’s part of what makes him “smart.”

A few months ago, he appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks and had a first-hand reckoning on how his public statements, done in warped rich Black dad humor, backfired and hurt people he loved. And he listened and didn’t try to defend himself, albeit he did explain.

He is smart.

Tip also as an award-nominated podcast, less than a year old, called "expediTIously with Tip “T.I.” Harris."

Every Thursday, expediTIously airs live on via PodcastOne.com on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with a re-broadcast on YouTube shortly afterward.

And already, he has engaged in what most consider “smart” conversation with a variety of guests, such as: including Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Mike Tyson, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Cannon, Jeezy, Chris Tucker, Charlamagne tha God, Daymond John and more.

These guests are quite impressive but not as impressive as his upcoming guest tonight, where he will be speaking to the former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina

Benjamin about the novel coronavirus' impact on the African American community on an episode entitled, “expeditiously Special Report.”

Dr. Regina Benjamin examines COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on the Black community.

T.I. will engage the doctor on why Black folk are getting hit so hard, including unpacking how disorders, diseases, and behaviors (high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and smoking) puts people at a significantly higher risk.

The two talk about the connection to this pandemic’s ravishing in the community and institutionalized and systemic racism and further explore what social issues that we have control over (not race or gender) that can automatically — statistically proven — improve the quality of life (health, finances, career options).

“We should use this crisis as an opportunity to overcome some of these barriers,” Dr. Benjamin responds. “Health includes education. Studies show that just by getting a high school diploma, your death rate is 2.5 times less...we need to make sure our kids get educated.”

Viewers will have the opportunity to contribute donations to the National Medical Association (NMA) - the collective voice of African American physicians and the leading force for parity and justice in medicine, as well as the elimination of disparities in health.

