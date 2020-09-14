AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

T.I. Pays Up Hefty Sum To SEC After Getting Swindled In Cryptocurrency Fraud

Kershaw St. Jawnson

T.I. got mixed up with an alleged racket that presumably duped investors out of big money.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rapper T.I. has recently gotten himself in trouble after he was caught up in a web of deception that got the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission,

Film producer Ryan Felton created a pair of unregistered and fraudulent, per the SEC, initial coin offerings (ICOs). Reports say, he then recruited rapper and actor Tip Harris and three others to promote the two ICOs. T.I. was accused of breaking the law and selling fraudulent cryptocurrency investments but has agreed to pay a $75,00 fee to settle the matter. The other individuals have agreed to settlements to resolve the charges against them. Felton has not. 

Alleged victims say that two companies, FLiK and CoinSpark, worked a “deception” that misled those individuals that invested in the cryptocurrency

The SEC contends that, in 2017, T.I. promoted and sold FLiK tokens on his social media platforms, leading his millions of followers to believe that he was a co-owner of the cryptocurrency company.

T.I.’s social media manager was the actual culprit, and that person allegedly offered and sold FLiK tokens on T.I.’s social media accounts. A pair of other men, Chance White and Owen Smith, pushed SPARK tokens but failed to disclose they were promised payment if they did. 

These tokens were sold as “investment contracts'' and told that this would move like “Netflix on the blockchain,” a streaming platform where people could purchase products, services, and other commodities with the FLiK tokens.

His partner, Felton did not do that.

Instead, Felton purchased a Ferrari sports car, million-dollar him, diamonds, and other wares, the SEC claims. T.I. was apparently unaware and blind-sided by the deception. At 39, T.I. has amassed a weighty empire and, AllHipHop sources say he would not jeopardize his reputation ripping his fans off.

Since Felton has refused to cooperate or settle with the SEC, he will likely face a heavy legal battle in the future. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sleepy412

Akademiks Offers An Explanation For 6ix9ine's Low Album Sales For 'TattleTales'

The blogger gives his thoughts on his friend not pulling in the numbers he promised.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Luh Kel Recruits Queen Naija For "Want You" Single

The rising Cinematic Music Group artist is preparing to release a full-length project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Listed As First No. 1 Song On Billboard Global 200 Chart

The new rankings are based on streams and download sales from around the world.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Discusses People "Finally" Paying Attention To Racial Oppression

The "Sicko Mode" performer offers to help bring about change in any way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch G Herbo & Chance The Rapper's Stripped-Down Live Performance Of "PTSD"

Swervo pays tribute to the late Juice WRLD during the set.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez Addresses The Company's Partnership With The NFL

The Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter-founded entertainment agency is moving forward with its cooperation with the League.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Sean's "Detroit 2" Ends Up Taking #1 Spot; Tekashi 6ix9ine Falls To #5

Rapper Big Sean is celebrating a major milestone with his 5th #1 album, "Detroit 2."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Big Sean Celebrates Scoring His Third No. 1 Album With 'Detroit 2'

"My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Patti LaBelle Vs Gladys Knight 'Verzuz' Event

Dionne Warwick joined her fellow divas to close out the night.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)