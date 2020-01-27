AllHipHop
T.I. Pens Heartfelt Letter To His Children In Wake Of Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi

T.I. shared a message to the public reaffirming his commitment to his family, after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star T.I. opened up to his children with a heartfelt letter of the heels of the unfortunate death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

First, T.I. posted a public apology to his girls, including Deyjah.

Her sexuality became a worldwide story after the rapper admitted he escorted her to the gynecologist to make sure she was still a virgin.

"I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong,brilliantly opinionated, independent young women," T.I. thoughtfully stated. "I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end,more than you'll ever know. Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us.... Charge my mind,not my heart."

The rapper's loving message was also devoted to his other daughters Zonnique Pullins and Heiress Harris.

"You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together.... You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE...&AFTER‼️"

T.I. also shared a motivating note to his four sons, Domani, King, Messiah, and Major, swearing his unwavering support.

"I'm so proud of each and every last one of you guys. You each somehow represent different parts of me that you've made your own," T.I. told his sons.

"I'm impressed by your growth & maturity & honored to lead,guide& direct you as you learn to master your destiny,' T.I. continued. I Love you all more than you know."

