T.I. Responds To Questions About Possibly Taking Part In An Instagram Live Battle

The music/television/media star shouts out Boosie Badazz, Tory Lanez, and D-Nice.

(AllHipHop News) Tip "T.I." Harris is undeniably an Atlanta Hip Hop legend. He is also the star of VH1's T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality show and the host of the ExpediTIously podcast.

T.I. has been making the media rounds to promote both programs. The southern hitmaker made an appearance on ESPN with NBA champion-turned-analyst Richard Jefferson in order to converse about his shows and more.

Jefferson and Harris spent time talking about sports-related topics. Besides discussing the Atlanta Falcons historic Super Bowl LI loss and memorable Kobe Bryant moments, Tip also shouted out celebrities and outlets that have been entertaining the country during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just want to thank you all, all of us, everybody who's producing content. Everybody who's taking time out of their day, time away from their family, and producing content that can occupy the mind, time, and attention of the public," said T.I.

The Grand Hustle boss continued, "Salute to you. Salute to SportsCenter. Salute to everybody out there. Whether it's Boosie with his Lives or Tory Lanez with his Lives. Whether it's DJ D-Nice... the Verzuz between [DJ] Premier and Rza. All of this is leading to us occupying ourselves and getting through the pandemic without killing each other."

Richard Jefferson then asked Tip if he is interested in taking part in an Instagram Live battle of hits. The "Whatever You Like" rapper answered, "I ain't really tripping, bruh. I battled with the Crack Era and won. I'm a refugee and veteran of the War on Drugs and I'm still here. As far as catalogs go, I don't see them as battles. I see them as celebrations."