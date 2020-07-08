AllHipHop
T.I. Reveals Wanting To Do A 'Verzuz' Battle Against Jay-Z

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The southerner is also still challenging the "bully" 50 Cent to a faceoff of hit records.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2005, Vibe ran a cover story titled "T.I.: Is He The Jay-Z Of The South?" At the time, the Atlanta-based emcee was on the cusp of his chart-topping run with albums like King, T.I. vs. T.I.P., and Paper Trail.

The self-proclaimed King Of The South would go on to work with Jay-Z on T.I. vs. T.I.P.'s "Watch What You Say to Me" and Paper Trail's "Swagga Like Us." Now Tip wants to go head-to-head with Hov in a Verzuz battle.

"Just to be honest with you, man. I want Jay," declared T.I. while appearing on All Def's Roast This Live. "Who can see Jay sitting down doing a f*cking Verzuz battle? If I'm a billionaire, I'm not finna do that either, but me and 50 ain't that far off." 

T.I. has spent the last few days calling on 50 Cent to step into the ring for a hits-for-hits competition. The G-Unit boss laughed off the Verzuz challenge, but Tip continued to taunt 50 about not stepping up for the potential match.

"As far as our confidence, as far as our bankrolls go, we're kinda neck and neck, whether motherf*ckers know it or not," T.I. told The Roast Me Crew about 50 Cent. "And another thing, it's personality. I need somebody who has a personality that won't be so intimidated by my bravado because the ego fills up the arena."

He added, "I need somebody who ain't gonna ba timid, who ain't gonna be shy, who ain't gonna be scared. I felt like this the biggest bully y'all got up here. This the n*gga y'all scared of? Come on, let me see you, bruh. All you other motherf*ckers that's scared, get behind me. Let's go."

